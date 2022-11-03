Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,503 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $22,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,323,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,767 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,302,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,007,000. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6,100.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 61,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,653,000 after purchasing an additional 60,390 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $16,318,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $208.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.27. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $199.36 and a 1-year high of $306.64.

