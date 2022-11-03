TD Asset Management Inc. Has $6.02 Million Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 32.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 22.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 6.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on J. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of J stock opened at $113.12 on Thursday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.78 and a 52-week high of $150.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.68 and a 200-day moving average of $126.57.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.