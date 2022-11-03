Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $21.71 Million Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.95% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $21,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth $115,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth $246,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth $290,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $49.25 on Thursday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $50.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.56.

Featured Stories

