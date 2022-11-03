Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,672 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OR. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 141.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 36.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OR. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $14.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -849.58%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.