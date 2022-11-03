Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $22.68 Million Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 439,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,311 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $22,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 84.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 390,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,162,000 after purchasing an additional 178,289 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,441,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 226,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after buying an additional 27,254 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 223,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after buying an additional 21,085 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 40.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 202,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after buying an additional 58,095 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $53.00 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day moving average of $54.84.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.