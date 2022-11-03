TD Asset Management Inc. Has $6.36 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,362 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,739,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,929,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $55,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

PWR opened at $136.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.46 and a 200 day moving average of $130.23. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.91 and a 12 month high of $149.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

PWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.17.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

