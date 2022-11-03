Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 75,226 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,226 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of DuPont de Nemours worth $22,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,726,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DD. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of DD opened at $60.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.22. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

