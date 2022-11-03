TD Asset Management Inc. Has $6.47 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,826,014,000 after buying an additional 260,843 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,138,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $831,248,000 after buying an additional 51,625 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,814,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $560,626,000 after buying an additional 72,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Northern Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,296,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,309,000 after buying an additional 279,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Northern Trust stock opened at $84.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Northern Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.