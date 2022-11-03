Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,536,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 26,270 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $22,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at $150,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the 2nd quarter worth $1,775,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vale during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vale by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Vale by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale stock opened at $12.77 on Thursday. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Vale from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BNP Paribas cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Itau BBA Securities cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco downgraded Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.04.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

