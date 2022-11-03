Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,733 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $22,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,511,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,033,106,000 after purchasing an additional 206,569 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in PPG Industries by 61.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,755,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109,132 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after purchasing an additional 65,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 14.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,819,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,431,000 after purchasing an additional 233,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.83.

NYSE PPG opened at $110.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.87. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

