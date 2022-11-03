Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,450 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $22,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $61.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.12. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $55.92 and a 1 year high of $69.27.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.