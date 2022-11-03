Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 20,122 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,122 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Teradyne worth $22,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after buying an additional 154,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,390,000 after purchasing an additional 927,197 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Teradyne by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,665,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,652,000 after purchasing an additional 713,243 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Teradyne by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,383,000 after purchasing an additional 208,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Teradyne by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,797,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,517,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.65.

Teradyne Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $79.44 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 9.84%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.