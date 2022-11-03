Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $22.86 Million Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 600,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,271 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $22,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $333,000.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XLSR opened at $38.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.82. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $48.52.

