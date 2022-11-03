Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $21.88 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,261 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.50% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $21,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IHF opened at $273.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.40. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12 month low of $237.26 and a 12 month high of $297.30.

