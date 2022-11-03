Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 123,176 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,183,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,176 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.31% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $21,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2,214.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $17.12 on Thursday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.90.

