Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 408,190 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,105,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408,190 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 735,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 270,319 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,840,000 after purchasing an additional 470,287 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $22.04.

