Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Up to $3.61

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.61, but opened at $3.87. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 104,707 shares changing hands.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile
Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.