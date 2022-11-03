Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Up to $3.61

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.61, but opened at $3.87. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 104,707 shares changing hands.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 391,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 225,634 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 154,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,344,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,289,000 after acquiring an additional 680,726 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,598,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 170,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 105,719 shares during the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

