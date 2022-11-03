Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up to $33.86

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.86, but opened at $36.30. Futu shares last traded at $35.56, with a volume of 8,603 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FUTU shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Futu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Futu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.72.

Futu Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.41.

Institutional Trading of Futu

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $222.59 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Futu by 596.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the second quarter worth $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Futu during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Futu by 71.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Futu by 126.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 19.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

