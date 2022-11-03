JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up to $37.29

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.29, but opened at $40.04. JD.com shares last traded at $39.64, with a volume of 110,205 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on JD.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Benchmark upped their target price on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on JD.com from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average of $56.20.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $39.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.30 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 20,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

