ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Gap Up to $16.89

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.89, but opened at $18.26. ZTO Express (Cayman) shares last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 29,358 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 1.1 %
The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.8% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC now owns 48,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 210,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 325.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.
About ZTO Express (Cayman)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.
