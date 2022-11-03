Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Up to $54.83

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.83, but opened at $59.32. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $57.50, with a volume of 162,608 shares changing hands.

PDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pinduoduo from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.07. The company has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

