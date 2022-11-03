SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Gap Up to $5.44

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.44, but opened at $5.89. SoFi Technologies shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 3,062,032 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 10.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $362.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.39 million. Research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,601,196.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,216,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,882,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1,372.5% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading

