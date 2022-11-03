Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Up to $4.76

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.76, but opened at $5.22. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 26,657 shares trading hands.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. 35.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

See Also

