RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up to $1.25

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.25, but opened at $1.39. RLX Technology shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 76,918 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of -0.23.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $333.51 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 19.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of RLX Technology by 161.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 27,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Holdings Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

