RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up to $1.25

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.25, but opened at $1.39. RLX Technology shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 76,918 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of -0.23.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $333.51 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 19.23%.
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
