New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $23.74

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.74, but opened at $25.72. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $24.73, with a volume of 7,178 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on EDU shares. CICC Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Macquarie raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.80 to $36.60 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.65.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $744.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.08 million. The firm’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 27th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,977,000 after buying an additional 1,492,990 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 43,110,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,647,000 after purchasing an additional 28,122,503 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246,644 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 13,207,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 413,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,078,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after purchasing an additional 932,613 shares during the last quarter. 45.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

