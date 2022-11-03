NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up to $9.67

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.67, but opened at $10.55. NIO shares last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 397,874 shares trading hands.

NIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NIO from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.02.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.87.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 23.93% and a negative return on equity of 30.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NIO by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 557.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of NIO by 174.2% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of NIO by 303.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

