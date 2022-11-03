Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Up to $10.93

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 10.93, but opened at 11.85. Kanzhun shares last traded at 12.42, with a volume of 15,742 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Kanzhun Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 18.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported 0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.03 by 0.01. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of 166.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 165.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kanzhun by 17.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,491,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,505,000 after buying an additional 2,971,647 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Kanzhun by 343.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,189,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,966,000 after buying an additional 1,695,924 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kanzhun during the second quarter worth $39,271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kanzhun by 40.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,205,000 after buying an additional 1,487,391 shares during the period. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Kanzhun during the second quarter worth $21,713,000. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kanzhun

(Get Rating)

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.