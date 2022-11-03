Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $2.53

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.53, but opened at $2.78. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 23,976 shares traded.
Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.83.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KC. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 0.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,020,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,897,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 840.3% in the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 53.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 75,400 shares during the period. 22.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
