Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Up to $5.31

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.31, but opened at $5.78. Chindata Group shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 15,077 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.
Chindata Group Trading Up 2.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth about $82,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Chindata Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,386,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,286,000 after purchasing an additional 148,788 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chindata Group by 25.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,841,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,878,000 after purchasing an additional 371,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.71% of the company’s stock.
Chindata Group Company Profile
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
