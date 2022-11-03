Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Up to $5.31

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.31, but opened at $5.78. Chindata Group shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 15,077 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Chindata Group Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Chindata Group had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $154.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth about $82,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Chindata Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,386,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,286,000 after purchasing an additional 148,788 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chindata Group by 25.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,841,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,878,000 after purchasing an additional 371,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Further Reading

