First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Raised to Outperform at Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on First Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Bancshares currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.50.

First Bancshares Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ FBMS opened at $32.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. First Bancshares has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $42.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.39.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 25.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBMS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 6.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $856,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

