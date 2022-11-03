First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Raised to Outperform at Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on First Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Bancshares currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.50.
First Bancshares Trading Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ FBMS opened at $32.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. First Bancshares has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $42.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.39.
First Bancshares Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancshares
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBMS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 6.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $856,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.
About First Bancshares
The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.
