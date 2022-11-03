Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Director Sells 692 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $139,334.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $186.61 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $257.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on VeriSign to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 68.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth $363,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

