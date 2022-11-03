Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Major Shareholder Lee Rosenthal Sells 6,372 Shares

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Lee Rosenthal sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $121,195.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 896,534 shares in the company, valued at $17,052,076.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lee Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Lee Rosenthal sold 73,408 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $1,418,242.56.

On Friday, August 5th, Lee Rosenthal sold 29,748 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $583,358.28.

On Monday, August 15th, Lee Rosenthal sold 64,519 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $1,309,735.70.

Paragon 28 Stock Down 0.6 %

FNA opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -39.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.66. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $25.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.84 million. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Paragon 28 by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,639,000 after purchasing an additional 118,908 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Paragon 28 by 506.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 740,003 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Paragon 28 by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 523,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 157,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paragon 28 by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paragon 28 by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 172,125 shares during the last quarter. 20.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

