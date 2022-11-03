CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $48,000 in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 190.5% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,287,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 844,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharecare in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharecare in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 25.3% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 198,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharecare in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 25.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sharecare stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. Sharecare, Inc. has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $8.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of -0.39.

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($8.77) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sharecare from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sharecare in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Sharecare from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Sharecare from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

