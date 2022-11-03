CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $78,000 Stock Holdings in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) by 227.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,749 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Benson Hill were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Benson Hill by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 120,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 70,114 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHIL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Shares of NYSE:BHIL opened at $3.22 on Thursday. Benson Hill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Benson Hill had a negative net margin of 43.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $110.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

