CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $27,000 Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KIM. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 189.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,024,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,141,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 108.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,669,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 194.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,064,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.44. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 237.84%.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut Kimco Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

