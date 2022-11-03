Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $23,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,451,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $476,241,000 after purchasing an additional 501,154 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,180,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $391,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,237 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,086,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EPD stock opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.10. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.