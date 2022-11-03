Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,222,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,447 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Lumen Technologies worth $24,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUMN. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 60,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 26.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 22.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 5.1 %

NYSE:LUMN opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Articles

