1,604 Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Edison International by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,792,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,317,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Edison International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,888,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,973,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,762 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Edison International by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,933,000 after acquiring an additional 755,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Shares of EIX stock opened at $58.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.58 and a 200 day moving average of $65.14. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $73.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

