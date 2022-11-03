Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 8,595 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Suncor Energy by 400.0% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 27.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SU shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

NYSE:SU opened at $34.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.86. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 18.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.3656 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.66%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

