Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) Stock Position Raised by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,666 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.17% of Vivakor worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivakor during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Vivakor Price Performance

VIVK opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62. Vivakor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

About Vivakor

Vivakor, Inc operates, acquires, and develops clean energy technologies and environmental solutions primarily focused on soil remediation in the United States and Kuwait. It specializes in the remediation of soil and the extraction of hydrocarbons, such as oil from properties contaminated by or laden with heavy crude oil and other hydrocarbon-based substances.

