Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,546 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $23,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FLTB opened at $47.26 on Thursday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.97 and a one year high of $52.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.57.

