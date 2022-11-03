CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 180 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 185.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412,851 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 32.9% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,225,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,909 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 75.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,480,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,351,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 16.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,843,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,320,000 after purchasing an additional 815,106 shares in the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RY. Barclays began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $91.72 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.