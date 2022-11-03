Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Albemarle worth $24,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 561.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 69,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after buying an additional 58,832 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 20.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 264.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Albemarle from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.32.

Albemarle Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $266.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.33. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.05, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $308.24.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.