CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,449,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,703 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,223,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,130,114,000 after acquiring an additional 771,489 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,635,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,913,000 after acquiring an additional 543,539 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,250,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after acquiring an additional 482,894 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SRE opened at $150.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.34.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s payout ratio is 128.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

