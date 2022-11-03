Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 160,733 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 701,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,733 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Bentley Systems worth $23,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 181.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 209.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 315.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth about $91,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CIO David J. Hollister sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $8,224,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 2,105,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,578,941.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 76,591 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $2,885,948.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,731,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,014,186.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO David J. Hollister sold 200,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $8,224,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 2,105,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,578,941.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,259 shares of company stock valued at $18,853,211 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $32.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.63. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 103.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 53.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSY. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Bentley Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

See Also

