Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $23.09 Million in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 320,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,087,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Azenta at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZTA. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Azenta during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Azenta during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,552,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Azenta stock opened at $43.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $124.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average of $62.36.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.70 million. Azenta had a net margin of 391.34% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Azenta news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson acquired 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,901.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson purchased 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew Mcmanus purchased 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZTA. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

