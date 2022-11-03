Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $23,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth $48,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 409.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 3.0 %

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $129.73 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.