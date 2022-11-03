Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $25.15 Million Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,506 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $25,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 236.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $100.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.25 and a 200-day moving average of $88.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.44. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $104.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LOPE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

