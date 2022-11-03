CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after buying an additional 554,915 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Perrigo by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,322,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,129,000 after buying an additional 837,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,110,000 after buying an additional 193,783 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Perrigo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,867,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,637,000 after buying an additional 245,485 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,776,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,141,000 after buying an additional 1,177,679 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Perrigo Stock Performance

NYSE:PRGO opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.93. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.