Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $24.91 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Xcel Energy worth $24,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 645.5% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 72.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $42,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.18.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of XEL opened at $65.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.51. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

